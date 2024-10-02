Project Technical Engineer
2024-10-02
We are welcoming a Project Technical Engineer to our team within Power Quality Products. You will be a part of a team that has a passion for continuous improvements and quality assurance. We have fun at work and what we do is important with a direct impact on our customers, co-workers, and company's success!
"Mitigating climate change is the biggest challenge of our time. Developing a greener grid is inevitable as it's our social and environmental responsibility. This has led us to the most exciting time in the electrical sector. We have been part of it, and now you also have the opportunity to join us and make a difference. As a Project Technical Engineer, you will support our organization to determine and define the most technically appropriate and cost-effective solution to meet the high expectations of our customers. A dynamic market with a very versatile portfolio will be the key to success." Mohammed Aboobacker, Sales &Marketing Manager, Capacitors and Filters.
Your responsibilities
Review customer documents and identify the scope of supply, develop technical solution, prepare list of technical datasheets, deviations, and clarifications etc.
Design of Medium & High voltage power quality solutions (e.g., Capacitor banks and Harmonic filters) for different applications such as HVDC, FACTS and MSCDN.
Interact with customers and provide them technical guidance on design related queries, ensuring positive customer experience.
Take System Engineering responsibility throughout the tendering and project execution, close collaboration with different Sales Organization, other Engineering departments and Project Management.
Contribute to design reviews and verification, provide feedback on design aspects, and make necessary modifications.
Conduct system design tasks such as simulations (e.g., harmonics, transients), performance calculations, component specifications for sub-suppliers, control and protection definitions, and documentation of design activities.
Collaborate with the supply chain function, prepare RFQs, review vendor documentation, and provide design related evaluation of proposals for non-standard materials and equipment.
Prepare and check technical articles, product documentations etc. for internal and external publication.
Visiting customers to create new opportunities, supervision of installation /commissioning, define and evaluate on-site performance measurements.
Your background
You hold a Electrical engineering degree from university.
Experience in power system and/or power quality is preferred.
Preferred to have experience in simulation tools such as PSCAD, DIgSILENT PowerFactory, etc.
You are open-minded and eager to learn new things.
You are structured, persistent and well-organized in your way of working and committed to customer satisfaction.
You are ready for any business-related travels when necessary.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish language will be an advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development .
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply! Application will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Mohammed Aboobacker, mohammed.aboobacker@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer Philip Bengtsson +46 107 38 25 17, Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107 38 46 19, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
