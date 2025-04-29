Project Technical Engineer
2025-04-29
The opportunity
In this role as a Project Technical Engineer at Hitachi Energy Service you will be a part of a HVDC Control & Protection Software team that is working globally. Our team is responsible for the entire delivery of control & protection in refurbishment projects, and we have interfaces towards other domains as IT/OT, Hardware and Operations. The need for knowledge in this area is increasing and we are therefore seeking for experienced or senior engineers to join our team
"When a team works as a unit, everyone has an opportunity to learn from each other. This process leads to resource building and enables the team to become better equipped to deal with new challenges. Because of this, we at Hitachi Energy Service strive to place everyone in the same project team in groups that sit together, thereby we are simplifying information pathways and experience of transfer." - Hiring manager Fredrik Antonsson
How you'll make an impact
To be part of all phases of the delivery of an HVDC refurbishment project, which includes tender, design, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the software functions needed for safe and reliable operations of plants and transmission links.
There is also possibility to travel internationally for short assignments to our sites for commissioning and customer meetings.
To work with close with customers and to train them.
To have a big sense of responsibility and ownership, being capable of planning and organizing your daily work.
Have the desire to push your own development/curiosity, we have the tools and mentors.
To be a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges together with colleagues.
Your background
You hold a degree within a relevant field, such as Electrical Engineering, Power Systems, High Voltage, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering.
You have work proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Additional languages, such as Swedish are an advantage.
You have an interest or experience within software development and programming.
You have an interest or experience in digital control technology, signal processing and filtering.
You have an interest or experience from HVDC and/or electric power industry ex. AC substation maintenance.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
In this role, you will be based at our office in Ludvika, Sweden. We require high attendance at the office, as it facilitates our way of working. For long periods, it is close to 100% attendance that applies especially in our test phase.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Union Representatives - Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-382 986; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
