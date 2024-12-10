Project Security Support
Saab AB / Administratörsjobb / Karlskoga Visa alla administratörsjobb i Karlskoga
2024-12-10
, Lekeberg
, Degerfors
, Nacka
, Storfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Karlskoga
, Örebro
, Lindesberg
, Karlstad
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a driven and experienced person, passionate about security and with great understanding for our business.
Your role
In this role you will be supporting Saab Dynamics security work. In this position, you will identify opportunities, challenge existing work methods and find new work methods, techniques and processes to facilitate the business. Part of this assignment is also to report deviations so that change and the right measures can be implemented.
In this role, you will also be a natural support in the administrative support for the security department and its administration around internal documentation and information management, as well as the development of new working methods and revision of existing ones.
Your profile
You are a true team player, always focusing at the team results, whether the team is the security team, the business area, group functions or Saab as a company, while expertly managing multiple tasks, serving as the central hub that ties everything together, and maintaining impeccable structure and order.
Required skills:
* Post-secondary studies or equivalent competence acquired through work life experience in security risk management
* Experience from working with different security disciplines
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Experience from working for governmental authorities or in a global company
* Experience from working with incident handling and/or incident investigations
* Ability to build and maintain networks and good relations inside as well as outside your own organization
* Experience from working with Swedish protective security regulations, including Swedish protective security act and/or similar
* Understanding of information security related issues
Personal qualities will be of great importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and personal integrity. You understand the need for balanced security in a business-driven environment.
This position requires a B driver's license. It will be based in either Karlskoga or Linköping, so you must be willing to travel both within Sweden and internationally.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities.
Read about our values here
Kindly observe that this recruitment process may take longer due to the many public holidays during this period. We appreciate your patience and look forward to getting back to you as soon as possible.
We welcome your application in both English and Swedish. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_30602". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9053688