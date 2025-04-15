Project Quality Engineer
For Axis, our products quality is crucial to our success. Without it, we wouldn't be the global leader in network video surveillance. Being a Quality engineer at Axis means that you are an important player to maintain this strong position. Now we are looking for a Quality Engineer to join us at Axis headquarters in Lund.
Your future team
In Axis two teams of Project Quality Engineers, you find competent and engaged, supportive and including team members. We always strive for the best product quality for the customers in developing and industrializing of new products.
What you'll do here as a Project Quality Engineer?
You will be a team member in product development projects, a collaborative effort between R&D and Operations, from concept to qualified production. Your role is to guide the project to be successful in the industrialization to meet set targets for the high volume. This by leading or participating in the activities such as:
* Review the PRS and provide design input as well as product and production related targets
* Risk management from production perspective
* Prepare, participate in and evaluate verification builds at our EMSs
* Part approval, including supplier quality documentation
* Drive yield improvements
Who are we looking for?
Enjoying collaboration and to learn, blended with an analytic, structured and communicative mindset, are the keys to succeed in this role. Of course, together with a genuine interest of quality in all aspects.
You are also available for travelling up to 30 days per year.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* A university degree in Engineering in quality, product development or manufacturing
* 1-2 years' working knowledge of quality in product development using applicable methods
* Fluent English and Swedish, speaking and writing
You will also have bonus point for knowledge of any hardware manufacturing processes and experiences from using statistics to take fact-based decisions.
What Axis offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Enough said, now it 's time for you to act. We will process applications as we receive them, so don't snooze until the application deadline!
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Tina Rålin, Ersättning
