Project Planner
Valmet AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Karlstad Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Karlstad
2025-07-18
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Valmet AB i Karlstad
, Kil
, Hagfors
, Borlänge
, Hedemora
eller i hela Sverige
Project Planner,
We are looking for a Project Planner, PMO in our Pulp, Energy and Circularity Business Line.
Work is done at our office in Karlstad.
As Project Planner, PMO you support the project teams in managing the schedule and progress of the projects. You will master our planning tools, and train and support other users to get the most out of our tools and process. You will also be our Risk and Opportunity expert on projects. You will work closely with the Project Manager, site team, subcontractors and many other stakeholders to give and get information.
Your tasks include:
Creating the baseline schedule and resource plan, manpower histograms and progress S-curves.
Analyzing the Schedule Critical path and Delays on a continuous basis.
Monitoring the status and detecting possible delays.
Preparing and updating progress forecasts.
Developing and implementing the organization 's risk and opportunity practices as a part of the capital and sales projects.
Supporting projects to manage risks by facilitating risk reviews and cost uncertainty analysis.
Supporting the Project Manager in budget maintenance and cost reporting.
Supporting the project manager with claim and change management.
With time and experience you will also gain insight to be able to propose corrective actions and find solutions to further develop the planning and R&O processes. You can also give your expertise on improving our tools and way of working.
Expectations
The role can be slightly modified based on your experience and we welcome applications from both experienced expertise and newcomers. However, a Master's or Bachelor's degree in technology is preferred.
Experience in project planning and scheduling and/or working experience of risk management processes, EPC-projects, or pulp industry, are considered an advantage.
You have good IT skills (especially Excel), and knowledge of scheduling tools such as Safran or Primavera is highly appreciated.
Fluent English and Swedish skills are needed, both written and spoken, fluent Danish skills are beneficial.
This position includes some travelling.
We appreciate a team player with a positive can-do attitude.
You understand the big picture and its causalities, the flow of the project, but on the other hand you are also capable of very detailed and accurate work.
You plan and prioritize your own work independently but also know when to reach out for information and support.
You can deliver results in a changing project environment with tight schedules on several projects at the same time. Even though much of your time will be spent independently working with the planning tools, you need to proactively reach out for information and support from project management team and suppliers.
Your communication skills are needed when facilitating Risk and opportunity reviews and meetings.
Our team
You will have a great team of experienced colleagues to support you. This role gives you an excellent insight into global industrial planning in an international environment where you learn to know our technology, people, suppliers and customers from multiple location. In this role you are impacting directly to business results. By planning well, following the performance and progress we can succeed.
That feeling when everything goes as planned!
Is this your next career step?
You can apply until August 10, 2025, by filling in our online application form.
Please also attach your CV to the application.
We may start interviews before the application deadline, so please submit your interest at your earliest convenience.
Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
Further information can be provided from Christina Romanos, Manager, Planning & Scheduling - christina.romanos@valmet.com
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valmet AB
(org.nr 556017-3386), http://www.valmet.com
Axel Johnsons Väg 6 (visa karta
)
652 21 KARLSTAD Jobbnummer
9431981