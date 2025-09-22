Project Operations Manager
Senior Operations SAP Cut-over Lead
Role Description
We are looking for a Senior Operations SAP Cut-over Lead to coordinate and execute cut-over activities within manufacturing and logistics. This role is a key position in a major transformation and separation program, with direct reporting to the PN Goal Keeper. You will play a crucial part in ensuring operational readiness and a smooth transition during cut-over.
Responsibilities
Lead the preparation and execution of Operations cut-over activities
Coordinate validation and testing (Integration, UAT, Mock Cut-over)
Ensure alignment with IS/IT workstreams throughout the program
Own and manage the Operations readiness checklist and provide final Day 0 sign-off
Drive escalation handling and decision-making during the cut-over weekend
Requirements
Strong expertise in SAP PP/MM and shopfloor/logistics processes
Proven leadership experience in ERP cut-over projects (carve-out or greenfield)
Solid background in transition, separation, or large-scale ERP implementations
Excellent communication, stakeholder management, and leadership skills
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Meriting
Experience in global manufacturing and logistics environments
Familiarity with operational readiness in complex transformation programs
Start/Duration
Start: ASAP
Duration: Until 2025-12-31
Location
Västerås (on-site, 100% workload)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career.
