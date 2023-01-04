Project Manager to Sysmex Astrego AB
Qrios Minds AB / Teknikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla teknikjobb i Uppsala
2023-01-04
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Uppsala
, Sigtuna
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
DEAR POTENTIAL NEW SYSMEX ASTREGO COLLEAGUE,
Sysmex Astrego AB is scaling up and is in the need of your Project Management and Microsoft Project Professional skills.
If managing production scale-up and cost-down projects, and providing support on Microsoft Project Professional (MPP) are the kind of things that get you up in the morning, then do read on!
Sysmex Astrego AB is a fast-growing and innovative company in medical diagnostics, with a vision to develop diagnostic products to contribute to the global fight against antibiotic resistance. The company's first product is aimed at primary care for the diagnosis of urinary tract infection with suggestions for appropriate antibiotics.
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
The role is located in Sysmex Astrego's facilities, in a scenic environment on Sweden's Agricultural University campus in Ultuna, south of Uppsala. Here you will work together with 39 other Sysmex Astrego colleagues who are focused on research, development, and production of the company's products.
Reporting to the Director of Program Management, you will as the Project Manager hold a role with dual responsibilities. You will run and manage technical projects in a multidisciplinary environment, e.g. production scale-up and cost-down projects for the Director of Production AND be the organisation's dedicated specialist in Microsoft Project Professional (MPP), providing support and solving issues in the MPP environment.
You will:
• Run projects for production scale-up and cost-cown for the Director of Production.
• Support projects for the Director R&D.
• Support the Director Program Management and team in running multiple parallel projects in Microsoft Project Professional (MPP)
• Delivering support and help solving issues in the MPP environment.
• Determine and define project scope and objectives for new projects.
• Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage resources in an effective and efficient manner.
• Develop and manage detailed project schedule and work plans.
• Monitor and provide project updates on a consistent basis to various stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress.
• Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement.
EXPERIENCES AND PROVEN SUCCESSES THAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
• Degree in relevant science or engineering discipline.
• Extensive industrial experience in project management/manufacturing development in a cGMP environment, working with all levels of management.
• Familiar with specification, purchasing and validation routines for new equipment in a cGMP & ISO 13485 regulated med-tech/life science industry.
• Experience of production scale up in life science/ medtech /pharma.
• Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices.
• Recent experience with Microsoft Project Professional (MPP).
• Development and monitoring of project schedule using Microsoft Project Professional (MPP).
• Ability to complete projects according to outlined scope, budget, and timeline
• Strong presentation skills in English
Good to have:
• Project Management Professional (PMP) certification
Personal qualities are of high importance in this role. We realise that the list of expectations is getting long. But we do think that to succeed and support in the best possible way in this role, you are indeed a person with tactful change management skills.
ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL NEW EMPLOYER
The company was founded as Astrego Diagnostics AB in March 2017, based on 10 years of basic research at Uppsala University, and with a vision to develop diagnostic products to contribute to the global fight against antibiotic resistance. The company's name comes from Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing - AST, and rego which is Latin for guiding. In May 2022, the company was acquired by Sysmex Corporation, with the intention of commercializing products on the global market. Sysmex Corporation is a globally operating diagnostics company, with headquarters in Kobe, Japan and with over 9,200 employees.
YOUR APPLICATION
This recruitment is handled by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering. We treat all candidates equally. If you are interested in applying, please do so through our application system, using this link. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Interviews are taking place continuously so don't wait with your application.
QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999) Arbetsplats
Qrios Jobbnummer
7314250