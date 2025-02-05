Project Manager/Scrum Master - Bus Customized Solutions
2025-02-05
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a project manager/Scrum Master within Bus Customized Solutions, you will play a key role in the development of the next generation of Scania buses. Within our business, we develop customer-specific variants and designs of bus chassis to meet customers' unique requirements, new market requirements and product segments.
Scania People Transport Solutions is in a very exciting time with increasingly tough climate goals, increased global urbanisation and a technology shift towards electrified, connected and autonomous vehicles. To meet these challenges, the bus as a climate-smart, public transport means will play an increasingly important role. Now you can become part of the team that works with the development of customer-specific solutions for our bus chassis.
Job Responsibilities
Key responsibilities include:
Manage projects and initiatives within an agile SAFe organization, collaborating with line and cross-functional teams.
Develop time plans, oversee commitments, and facilitate customer collaboration.
Lead the team and communicate effectively with colleagues and distributors/customers.
Share your expertise to enhance our development work with colleagues, following principles of continuous improvement.
Serve part-time as a Scrum Master in one of our teams at VCT Bus Customized Solution.
Who You Are
You have an interest and an aptitude for leadership
You are curious and not scared to take initiatives or to challenge processes, and you often bring lots of ideas to the table.
You have good communication skills and you always have ongoing conversations with your team, stakeholders, and other relevant departments.
You see working flexible and finding shortcuts as an exciting challenge and your number one focus is always the customer.
Background:
You have a Bachelor or Master degree within Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
Previous experience of project management or scrum master is meritorious but not a requirement.
You are capable of expressing yourself fluently in English. Fluent in Swedish is meriting.
This Is Us
Our group is called Adaptation Projects (KNAFP) and we are part of the bus unit at Scania, called People Transport Solutions (KN).
Our mission is to lead projects and agile teams in our organization on the journey to cover product gaps in our existing product portfolio through product alteration, customized orders, or partnerships, and to create customer value based on the customer's specific demands.
We who work here are a diverse team with a mixture of experiences, backgrounds and ages. We are used to working with an open mindset and our customers in focus.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic workplace with hybrid work options. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health centre Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
We offer you a place to work where diversity and Inclusion is on our heart, where Scania Core Values really matter.
