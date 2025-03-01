Project Manager Marketing
2025-03-01
We are looking for a Project Manager Marketing for a global automotive company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Our client requires a Project Manager to support the team in leading execution of integrated campaigns. This consultant will be responsible for coordinating and aligning cross-functional teams to ensure efficient planning, execution, and delivery of campaigns. The role requires strong project management skills, experience managing complex marketing initiatives across multiple channels, and the ability to handle budgets, timelines, and stakeholder alignment. A structured and strategic approach, combined with hands-on execution capabilities, is essential.
Assignment description:
Lead project management of integrated marketing campaigns, ensuring timely and efficient execution.
Coordinate cross-functional collaboration between Marketing functions.
Develop and maintain detailed project plans, timelines, and deliverables, ensuring visibility and access to relevant stakeholders.
Manage stakeholder communication, facilitating meetings for alignment, approvals and progress updates.
Identify and mitigate risks, resolving roadblocks to keep projects on track.
Oversee budget tracking and resource allocation for campaign execution.
Ensure compliance with internal processes and external regulations where applicable.
Requirements:
Strong project management skills with experience in multi-channel marketing initiatives, especially campaigns.
Proven ability to work cross-functionally and align multiple stakeholders.
Experience managing timelines, budgets, and resources in a structured manner.
Hands-on problem-solving and ability to adapt to shifting priorities.
Experience in the automotive industry or other fast-paced environments (preferred).
Personal attributes:
Strategic & Proactive Leadership - Goes beyond coordination; applies experience to guide and lead teams towards next steps with confidence.
Highly Structured & Organized - Plans effectively, tracks milestones, and ensures campaigns stay on schedule.
Strong Stakeholder Management - Finds efficient ways to communicate and hold teams accountable, ensuring alignment across functions.
Problem-Solver & Decision-Maker - Quickly identifies roadblocks and proposes solutions to keep projects moving forward.
Clear & Effective Communicator - Adapts messaging to different audiences (executives, marketing teams, external partners) for clarity and impact.
Resilient & Adaptable - Handles changing priorities and unexpected challenges with composure and agility.
Collaborative Team Player - Works effectively with different personalities and expertise levels, fostering a positive and productive work environment.
This role requires fluency in English and a valid Swedish work permit.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is at least 50% on-site in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
