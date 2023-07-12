Project Manager It
Job Description
We are looking for an IT Project Manager with experience in implementation of Vendor Managed Service systems to drive an implementation project to replace our clients current VMS solution with a different SaaS solution.
Your assignment will include:
• Understand the current solution's setup and interfaces to other systems.
• Fully understand the functional and non-functional requirements for both workstreams and the correlation between them.
• Work closely and coordinate with all internal stakeholders from various departments, locations and levels in the organization (Group Purchasing, Group IT, wider Operations organization), as well as the external vendor and their project team.
• Ensure all business requirements and non-functional requirements are aligned among all internal stakeholders and are represented in the project scope.
• Build connections with the internal core and extended project team and keep everyone on track on developments.
• Drive the project and system implementation using agreed methodology with chosen system vendor.
• Ensure deliverables and execution adhere to defined project timeline and budget.
• Align with the vendor's Project Lead on timeline, costs, deliverables, execution.
• Attend regular stand-up calls/status check meetings with vendor project team to track project progress.
• Follow up on open points, flag outstanding issues/bottlenecks and take a proactive approach in resolving or escalating them.
• Plan, organize and participate in UAT sessions to ensure the new solution meets the requirements and is performing at the expected level.
• Provide weekly reports on the project status to internal core project team.
• Prepare and deliver updates for the project Steering Committee.
• Keep detailed and structured documentation.
Company Description
Our customer is a global leading company that manufactures household appliances to make households easier. If you want to be involved in influencing tomorrow's household appliances, then this is the client for you!
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have experience of P2P/VMS/Workday systems.
• You have solid understanding of software development and implementation process.
• You have a proven track record of successfully running SaaS solutions implementation projects on enterprise level.
• You have experience overseeing multi-functional project teams with members located globally.
• You have knowledge of and experience in using Project Management tools.
• You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
When you join JobBusters
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role as Project Manager you are pro-active with strong drive, collaborative, with excellent written and oral communication skills. You have outstanding organizational skills, especially the ability to prioritize. Further more you understand technical issues and drive them to closure with key stakeholders.
Admission and Application
Part time position, 50% with the possibility to work remote. The position will start in August, and the assignment is expected to run until 2023-12-31 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
