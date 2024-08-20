Project Manager at GreenIron
GreenIron is on the exciting journey of reducing the climate footprint of the world's metal, mining and manufacturing industries. We are now recruiting a curious and business-oriented Project Manager who wants to be a key player in the journey of creating long-term societal value with a focus on sustainable value creation. Is that you?
Our vision is to become the global metals and mining sector's most respected and innovative CO2-free company by leading the industry transformation from a linear to a circular economy. As Project Manager you will play a key role in the establishment of our production facilities worldwide. You and your colleges will ensure that GreenIron builds efficient facilities both in Sweden and globally and creates conditions for sustainable profitability. As we are a green company with sustainability at our core, it is highly advantageous if you have an interest in and experience with environmental and sustainability issues.
You will be based in Stockholm and be part of the project team. You will facilitate effective communication, collaboration and integration among various stakeholder to ensure project progress. As the role has a global scope, international travel will be part of the work. You will report to Chief Project Officer Johan Löw, and work in close collaboration with other colleagues within the company.
Responsibilities
Ensure all projects adhere to high standards of quality and workplace safety
Lead, coordinate and oversee the assembly and construction of GreenIron facilities, ensuring timely and efficient completion.
Manage and drive multiple projects across various stages, from conceptualization through execution, to achieve project goals
Effectively coordinate internal teams and external partners to align resources and achieve project milestones
Prioritize tasks and manage both time and budget constraints to deliver projects on schedule within budget
Contribute to the development and refinement of project management methodologies, including the creation of a comprehensive project handbook
Background and experience
Master's degree in mechanical engineering or industrial engineering
5-10 years of experience working in industry or industrial projects.
A team player who can share knowledge and experiences to collectively arrive at the best solution
Fluent in English and Swedish. Knowledge in more languages is an advantage
As a person you are curious, collaborative and business oriented. You have a humble attitude as well as a strong sense of commitment and drive. You are a skilled communicator and relationship builder with the ability to create engagement with clients, colleagues and other stakeholders. You thrive in fast paced, changing and entrepreneurial environments where through your role you truly can make an impact and drive change.
If this sounds like your kind of challenge, apply today by submitting your CV and cover letter!
Application:
We look forward to your application, which you can email to hr@greeniron.se
Please write "Application Project Manager " in the subject line of the email. In the application, you need to submit two documents. One document with your updated CV and another document that clearly answers the following questions:
• Why are you interested in GreenIron and the role of Project Manager?
• How can you contribute to GreenIron in the role of Project Manager?
We look forward to your application and appreciate if it is in PDF format. The position may be filled before the application deadline as selection is ongoing. Therefore, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 2024-09-10. We kindly ask to avoid direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
