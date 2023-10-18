Project Manager
From hospitals to fire departments to industrial customers, people around the world rely on our products: cutting-edge technology that combines real engineering with the digital future. With over 130 years of experience, passion, and the bold ideas of more than 16,000 employees, we are committed to turning technology into technology for life.
To strengthen our Nordic organisation, we are now looking for our next Senior Project Manager, to be based in Gamlestaden, Gothenburg.
As a Project Manager, you will have the opportunity to participate in Drägers installment and service projects for customers. You will play a key role in leading cross-functional project teams to deliver quality on schedule. The projects also have a strong focus on budget setting and fulfillment, business benefits and customer satisfaction. You will work with international contacts in the Nordic countries and work closely with many functions within the organization, including sales, marketing, field service and suppliers.
In this position you will drive commercial projects from start to finish according to well established methodologies for project management. You will also pro-actively communicate with internal and external stakeholders to maximize project success. As project Manager you are responsible for project budget, schedule, resource allocation and customer communication and you will operationally manage internal functions such as service, sales and marketing in the different phases of the project. It is also up to you to provide specifications and financial reports to internal functions and manage relationships with customers and partners.
About you
On the formal side you
have a degree within engineering, business & administration or economics
have good knowledge of Swedish and English and maybe yet another Nordic language
are an experienced project manager, preferably within the construction industry and have a strong technical interest.
are also formally trained and also certified within a project management methodology such as PMP or comparable.
As a person we see that you need to have a good understanding of business, experience of working with customer-oriented projects and a desire to do good business financially. You are also used to many contacts and have good communication skills. To be successful in the role, you have a great personal drive and a desire to achieve set goals. You have the ability to combine strategy and long-term thinking with acute problem solving in your work and possess good analytical skills. Collaboration at cross-functional level is something you are used to and thus have the ability to moderate, gather people and drive the work forward successfully with the right people. You also work systematically to achieve success, have a humble approach to your work and a high level of service skills.
The process
Submit your application no later than 27th of October.
Any questions regarding the recruitment process? Please contact Isabella Subiabre, HR Generalist, at isabella.subiabre@draeger.com
