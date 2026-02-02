Project Manager
2026-02-02
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will lead the transition of UK operations from a legacy PRMS platform to the REX system. The assignment is part of a broader modernization initiative to reduce legacy dependency, improve data management, and support global standardization across supply chain and warehousing processes.
You will take over from an existing project manager during a structured transition, and then drive the migration forward together with business and IT stakeholders.
Job DescriptionLead the end-to-end UK migration from PRMS to REX in line with TG0/1 governance structures and program timelines.
Create and maintain project plans, roadmaps, milestones, and deliverables.
Coordinate execution across business functions, GIS, REX CC, and UK operational teams.
Act as the primary point of contact for UK stakeholders within Supply Chain, Warehousing, Customer Service, and IT.
Drive migration activities related to order execution processes, integrations, and warehouse flows.
Support transition from LocateIT to Manhattan WMS in connection to the migration scope.
Contribute to readiness for future SAP and Logility rollouts.
RequirementsProven experience in project management for system migrations or major platform transitions.
Ability to plan, structure, and govern complex cross-functional deliveries using defined governance frameworks (TG0/1).
Experience coordinating stakeholders across business and IT, including operational teams.
Understanding of supply chain and warehousing processes, including order execution flows and system integrations.
Nice to haveExperience with Manhattan WMS.
Exposure to SAP and/or Logility rollouts.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Avaron AB (org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
