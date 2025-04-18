Project Manager
At Galderma we're unique and we embrace difference.
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Aesthetics, Consumer, and Prescription products; or our commitment to recognising and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Job Title: Project Managers at Galderma
Location: Uppsala, Sweeden. On Site
Job Description
As a Project Manager, this person will ensure projects run smoothly, meet goals within time, budget, and quality standards, and follow best practices. They will manage project status and financial reporting, mentor junior employees, and lead process improvements while coordinating with team members.
Key Responsibilities
* Implement processes to achieve project management objectives within scope, time, quality, and budget constraints.
* Execute project management best practices and templates, providing ongoing support and solutions.
* Maintain programs and policies, monitoring dependencies across multiple inter-related projects.
* Gather and report consolidated project status and financial information.
* Collaborate with team members to review and audit adherence to methodologies, budgets, and timing.
* Manage large and complex projects independently, often leading process improvements and design initiatives.
* Mentor junior employees, direct their work, and provide technical guidance to line managers and employees.
Skills & Qualifications
* Have served as Project Manager for capital investment projects, with budgetary responsibility.
* Possess experience in Biotech, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Device manufacturing.
* Demonstrated expertise as a Senior Project Manager, with comprehensive experience across the entire project life cycle and various types of capital investment projects.
* Basic knowledge of process design and relevant regulations.
* Proficiency in both English and Swedish is required.
* Advanced education (e.g., Master's degree) in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering, with a background in Biotechnology.
What we offer in return
At Galderma, you will be part of a dedicated team that focuses on projects from multiple perspectives, ensuring a comprehensive approach to achieving our goals. This role offers you the unique opportunity to shape your own future while making a significant impact on the success of Galderma. Galderma is at the forefront of dermatological research and development, constantly pushing the boundaries of science to improve skin health. With a presence in over 100 countries, your work will contribute to solutions that benefit people worldwide. We are committed to your professional development, offering numerous opportunities for learning and advancement. Our team-oriented approach fosters a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone's contributions are valued. Be part of something bigger - join us in making a difference in the world of dermatology. Your journey to a brighter future starts here. Together, we can achieve greatness.
Next Steps
* If your application is successful and your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
