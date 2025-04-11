Project Manager
Master professional knowledge and tools in project management, and be able to manage the delivery of non-standard equipment projects;
Responsible for developing and implementing project plans, controlling progress, and communicating with clients;
Responsible for developing on-site installation and debugging plans, tracking and handling issues, and conducting acceptance and handover work;
Responsible for tracking and handling project issues, coordinating resources from all parties to solve various problems encountered in the project. Så ansöker du
