Project Manager

Minnovation International AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg
2025-04-11


Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Göteborg, Nacka, Eskilstuna, Huddinge, Järfälla eller i hela Sverige

Project Manager
Master professional knowledge and tools in project management, and be able to manage the delivery of non-standard equipment projects;
Responsible for developing and implementing project plans, controlling progress, and communicating with clients;
Responsible for developing on-site installation and debugging plans, tracking and handling issues, and conducting acceptance and handover work;
Responsible for tracking and handling project issues, coordinating resources from all parties to solve various problems encountered in the project.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
E-post: resume@minnov.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984)

Jobbnummer
9281006

Prenumerera på jobb från Minnovation International AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Minnovation International AB: