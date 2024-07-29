Project Manager
ATS Sweden HR AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ATS Sweden HR AB i Stockholm
Responsibilities:
• Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with key clients in Europe.
• Serve as the primary point of contact for client inquiries, ensuring timely and effective communication.
Project Management:
• Oversee and coordinate multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring successful execution within established timelines and budgets.
• Collaborate with internal teams, including project management, design, engineering, and other departments, to deliver high-quality solutions to clients.
Communication and Coordination:
• Act as a bridge between the headquarters in China and local business teams in Europe.
• Facilitate clear and effective communication, ensuring alignment on project goals, timelines, and deliverables.
Strategic Planning:
• Work closely with clients and internal teams to understand business objectives and contribute to the development of strategic plans.
• Identify opportunities for growth and improvement in client accounts.
Problem Resolution:
• Address and resolve issues that may arise during the project lifecycle.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement effective solutions and mitigate risks.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in business, Project Management, Graphics, Design, or a related field.
• Proven experience (3+ years) in key account management, project management, or a similar role.
• Strong communication skills with fluency in Chinese Mandarin, English; knowledge of additional European languages is a plus.
• Proficient in project management skills, tools and methodologies.
• Understanding of design principles and the ability to work closely with design teams. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ATS Sweden HR AB
(org.nr 559219-4640) Arbetsplats
Elements Global Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8816237