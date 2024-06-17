Project Manager
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Take lead in our Service projects
Are you a skilled Project manager who thrives with a high pace? Would you like to put your skills to test in complex service projects worldwide? Then you should apply for this position today.
Ensure that NKT delivers great after sales service
As a Project Manager, you will have a key position in our projects for cables in Service and Installation Department. Our projects are mainly offshore but also onshore and you will have the overall responsibility for our ongoing service agreements.
It will be your mission to ensure that NKT delivers great after sales service and meets requirements according to all parties involved.
Besides the above your primary tasks will be:
• Responsibility for the project management of turnkey projects
• Contributing in making our processes more effective and structured
The Service business is one of the core growth areas for NKT in the coming years, and we see great growth potential in both onshore and offshore services. Our goal is to maximize the value of cable assets for our customers and to best support them should there be a cable failure. Key to these solutions are new intelligent digital services or our cable service contracts. Our service & installation team are active worldwide with locations in Cologne (Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark), Karlskrona and Malmö (Sweden). This particular role will be based in Sweden. Our customers include major international energy companies, international and national energy network operators, but also smaller national energy companies.
Supportive colleague with ability to work in a structured way to drive result
To succeed you have a modern leadership, communicational and motivational skills with an ability to drive results. Your experience in leading personnel that you are not manager of will be required as you will have frequent contact with colleagues at different departments and sites.
You are a creative, positive and thorough person with a systematic and problem-solving mindset. To operate in a dynamic and international environment stimulates you.
You have proven ability to work under pressure without compromising on deliverables.
If you can add offshore knowledge to your background, it is highly qualifying. BAS P/BAS U as well as any electrical safety competence is seen as an additional merit.
Working in a structured way and being supportive to your colleagues comes natural to you.
Experience from civil constructing work and those contractual formats are also seen as qualifying for ths position.
The work is conducted at our office in Karlskrona or Malmö and on site in Sweden and abroad which means around 15-20 travels/year is to be expected.
Additionally, your CV includes:
• BSc degree preferably within Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or equivalent work experience
• At least five years' experience from project management in an international context
• Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish, German is beneficial
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you!
Please apply at our website at latest 2024-03-03. Personality- and capacity tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Director Service Operations Simon Lilley, simon.lilley@nkt.com
or +46 768 541 171. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner Stefan Björksten, stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 734 07 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We are looking forward to your application!
