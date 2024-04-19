Project Manager
We have a requirement for the position of Project Manager with Cyber Security with one of our client.
You should have experience in Embedded development and Cyber Security.
ASSIGNMENT
You as the Project Manager is responsible to define and break down project scope. The assignment is within automotive industry.
The teams in the customers organization are developing a concept. You should have a background within embedded development as well as Cyber security. You will be working in an international organization with daily contacts with colleagues in Asia.
Verbal and written communication skills in English is required.
Essential skills:
Project management
Product management
Embedded development
Cyber Security
Agile development
Implementation planning
Supplier management
Experience from automotive industry
The assignment is for 6 months with possibility to extend. Must be able to be on site in Södertälje two days per week if necessary.
Please submit your application today, as selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Contact info: info@progalaxy.se
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 6 months
Application Question(s):
Please write a few sentences (5-10th) why you are suitable for this assignment.
Work authorization:
Sweden (Required)
