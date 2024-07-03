Project Manager
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla datajobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-07-03
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro
We have a requirement for the position of Project Manager.
Location: Södertälje
Requirements:
Experience: Documented experience in project management, with a focus on privacy, data protection, or related fields.
Technical Skills: Understanding of consent management, cookie management solutions, and related technologies. Experience from OneTrust and Aster.
Regulatory Knowledge: Knowledge of consent management
Project Management: Proven track record of successfully leading complex projects, with strong organizational and time management skills.
Communication: Verbal and written communication skills
Interpersonal Skills: Ability to work effectively with diverse teams and manage multiple stakeholders.
Language: Swedish/English
Offer due date2024-07-05
Start date2024-08-19
End date2025-06-30
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8784475