Project Manager - R&D

Job description
If you want to handle both minor and medium R&D projects within several project portfolios, this is the opportunity for you! We at Randstad Engineering are now looking for Project Managers for a consultant assignment at Siemens Energys Development & Standards department in Finspång.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
• The Project Managers at D&S are responsible to execute projects within given project frames such as time, budget, scope and quality
• Responsible for the operational leadership within package development projects (Minor or medium size projects)
• Project resource management
• Create and maintain project plans
• Responsible for the total project budget
• Regular follow up and reporting of project status
• Break down project overall demands/given frames from the customer to a feasible project delivery
• Coordination and interaction with contacts and interfaces through many parts of the Company
• To detect improvements in the work as a Project Manager at D&S and to be a part of the work to execute improvements within D&S PMO
Qualifications
• Having minimum, a bachelor's degree (Science). Technical background/experience/education is needed for this role.
• Solution and goal oriented
• Communicative and open to have many interfaces and persons to interact with
• Structured and driven
• To work pro-active, foresee risks and opportunities in projects and be communicative about it towards stakeholders and Management
• Adaptive to a working environment with a high tempo and to different project challenges
• Experience of working as a Project Manager or with related roles (within leadership)
Below is meritous:
• Microsoft project experience
• Experience of Agile way of working
About the company
