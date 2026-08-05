Project Manager - Parts Localization
Astek Sweden AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-08-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Astek Sweden AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Project Manager to drive the localization of parts for one of our customers' new production hub in China. In this role, you will lead and coordinate localization activities, ensuring that parts are introduced into production according to agreed timelines, quality standards, and cost targets. You will work closely with cross-functional stakeholders across Production, Logistics, R&D, and Purchasing to secure successful project execution and delivery.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate part localization activities within the assigned technical area.
Ensure localized parts are introduced into production on time and in line with cost targets.
Drive and align cross-functional activities throughout the localization process.
Collaborate with stakeholders across Production, Logistics, R&D, and Purchasing to ensure successful delivery.
Monitor project timelines, risks, dependencies, and escalation points.
Contribute to lead-time reduction and continuous improvements in project execution efficiency.
Qualifications
BSc or MSc degree in Engineering or a related technical field.
Several years of experience within R&D and a solid understanding of automotive products.
Experience in project management, assignment leadership, or cross-functional coordination roles.
Strong understanding of the product development process and stakeholder management.
Fluent English communication skills, both written and spoken.
Strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, with a structured and results-oriented approach to delivering projects.
Additional Information
Some of our clients require you to undergo and be approved according to our current security regulations. Certain positions may also require specific citizenship.
About Astek Sweden
Astek has always been driven by a strong curiosity and a passion for technological possibilities. This fascination forms the foundation of everything we do – our commitment to innovation and product development, the long-term customer relationships we build, and the value we create in every assignment, every day. With us, you will have the opportunity to grow alongside some of the industry's most skilled engineers and technical experts.
What We Offer
We are a company where innovation, community, and professional growth are at the core. Here, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting and challenging projects in an environment where your expertise and ideas are valued. We offer:
• An inspiring workplace where technology and creativity meet. · Opportunities to collaborate with leading industry players. · Professional development and career growth. · A company culture where we support each other and have fun together! · Great benefits, including 5,000 SEK in wellness allowance.
We encourage all engineers to apply, regardless of gender, background, or life situation.
Want to Be Part of Our Team?
We warmly welcome your application!
Recruitment is ongoing, so don't hesitate to apply. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
Recruitment Contact: Daniella Hernandez Email: daniella.hernandez@astek.net Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8175169-2132680". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astek Sweden AB
(org.nr 556227-4000), https://astekswedenab.teamtailor.com
Vasagatan 7 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Astek Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10023474