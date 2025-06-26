Project Manager - Migration & Agile Transformation
Datajobb
2025-06-26
Job description
Job Title: Expert Project Manager - Migration & Agile Transformation
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Department: Information Technology
Reports To: Program Director and CIO
Employment Type: Full-Time, 1-2 Year Contract with the Possibility of Extension.
About Technologist 365:
At Technologist 365, we are dedicated to empowering a digital future. T365 is IT consulting and software engineering, we deliver seamlessly integrated IT solutions with robust security and a fluid digital experience. Our mission is to empower businesses to thrive in the digital age through innovation and excellence. We provide tailored solutions that drive growth, enhance security, and unlock the full potential of technology. Join us as we collaborate with diverse clients across various sectors and explore our new venture, Health Connect 365, focused on revolutionizing healthcare technology.
Job Summary:
Technologist 365 is seeking an Expert Project Manager with deep expertise in cloud migration, agile methodologies, and application migration to lead strategic initiatives for our large customers in Gothenburg. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successfully managing complex IT projects, specifically in migrating applications to cloud environments and driving agile transformations. A background in programming and development, particularly with microservices, will be highly valued. This role demands a high level of technical proficiency, leadership, and the ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to deliver projects on time and within scope.
Key Responsibilities:
Cloud Migration Leadership:
Lead the planning, execution, and delivery of large-scale cloud migration projects, ensuring that applications are successfully transitioned to modern cloud environments.
Oversee the assessment of current infrastructure, identify migration strategies, and manage the migration process, including refactoring, rehosting, or rebuilding applications as necessary.
Coordinate with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables that support business goals.
Agile Transformation:
Drive the adoption and implementation of agile practices across project teams.
Facilitate agile ceremonies, including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, retrospectives, and backlog refinement sessions.
Mentor and coach team members in agile principles, ensuring the continuous improvement of processes and delivery.
Project Management:
Develop comprehensive project plans, including timelines, milestones, resource allocation, and risk management strategies.
Monitor project progress and adjust plans as necessary to meet delivery targets and customer expectations.
Manage budgets, track project expenditures, and ensure financial accountability throughout the project lifecycle.
Stakeholder Engagement:
Serve as the primary point of contact for clients, ensuring clear and consistent communication regarding project status, risks, and deliverables.
Build strong relationships with stakeholders to facilitate project success and address any concerns or challenges that arise.
Conduct regular status meetings with clients and internal teams to ensure alignment and transparency.
Quality Assurance & Reporting:
Ensure all project deliverables meet quality standards and client expectations.
Prepare and present detailed project reports, including progress, risks, and outcomes, to senior management and stakeholders.
Conduct post-project evaluations to identify lessons learned and areas for improvement.
Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. A Master's degree or MBA is a plus.
Experience: 8+ years of experience in project management, with a focus on IT projects, cloud migration, and agile transformations.
Proven experience in leading large-scale cloud migration projects, including application migration.
Extensive experience with agile methodologies, including Scrum, Kanban, and SAFe.
Skills:
Strong understanding of modern cloud technologies and environments.
Background in programming and development, with a solid understanding of microservices architecture, is highly desirable.
Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to inspire and guide teams to success.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage with senior executives and technical teams alike.
Proficiency in project management tools (e.g., Microsoft Project, Jira, Trello).
Preferred Certifications:
PMP (Project Management Professional) or equivalent.
Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), PMI-ACP, or other agile certifications.
Why Join Us?
Lead transformative projects that are pivotal to our clients' success in the digital age.
Work with a team of passionate, innovative professionals in a collaborative environment.
Enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, along with opportunities for continuous learning and growth.
Application Process: Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience and explaining their interest in the role.
Technologist 365 is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Industry
IT Services and IT Consulting
