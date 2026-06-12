Senior Product Developer ORS at Mölnlycke Health Care
Randstad AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Mölndal
2026-06-12
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you a Senior Product Developer with a passion for MedTech and product innovation? Do you want to play a key role in developing solutions that make a real difference in the operating room? We are currently looking for a driven Product Developer for a consultant assignment at Mölnlycke Health Care (MHC) in Gothenburg.
About the Role:
As a consultant within Randstad Life Science, you will join a high-performing team at MHC which is one of the world's leading medical products and solutions companies. In this role, you will support the development and implementation of new products and/or design changes of existing products in order to meet customer needs and/or to secure supply, compliance and competitiveness.
This an assignment dedicated to the drapes transformation project (DTP) and there is of high importance that you can drive independently and take own initiatives when needed. Previous experience from ORS related products and project is preferred.
This is a consultant assignment within Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Deadline is 2026-06-24. The selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Responsibilities
Project
Execute design control projects from low to high complexity
Drive design control projects with limited complexity and business impact
Accountable to deliver in assigned design control roles aligned with defined training matrix
Key Decisions
Decision mandate in accordance to appointed role in Mölnlycke PLM
Decision mandate in accordance to appointed role in design and change projects
Qualifications
Preferably at least 1 year experience from working in the ORS business area within product development
Master's degree or Bachelor's degree in engineering, chemistry or life science or equivalent
5 years' experience within product development
2 years' experience working with medical devices
Capabilities
Knowledge within product within ORS (operation room solutions)
Technical knowledge in assigned medical device area
Assigned business area knowledge and general business acumen
Knowledge of Global Regulatory Requirements and standards related to medical device.
Understanding of ORS customer and end user needs including competitors' knowledge
Deep knowledge in Mölnlycke QMS and Design control
High demand on communication skills
Fluent English written and spoken
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/c71c48e3-6548-4811-aa16-6ac1554e3051
Box 6 (visa karta
)
431 21 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9961657