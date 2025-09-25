Project Manager - Mechanical Engineering
2025-09-25
For our client in Karlskrona, we are now searching for a Project Manager.
As Project Manager, you will be in charge of the projects, mainly against Production, with budgetary planning, timeframes, and resource allocation as your area of responsibility.
You will be responsible for investing in new machines and equipment that will be used to produce cables. Development and working with strategies are other sections of your role in the department.
During projects, you'll be responsible for applying evidence from preliminary studies to further ensure and develop the quality of safety and delivery. You will be monitoring all aspects of the project and ensuring that it follows project methodology for investments (PMFI), as well as evaluating Health, Safety, and Environmental parameters in the project. As Project Manager, you will be analyzing, predicting, and preventing risks and present continuous result reports to department management.
Qualifications:
Previous experience in economic planning, budgeting and cost follow-up.Experienced in Microsoft Office and systems such as SAP & API. Microsoft Project is meriting.Experience with Props/GATE Method for Project Management is beneficial.Knowledge of CE-marking, machine directives, and applicable standards is considered a merit.Bachelors Master degree in Mechanical Engineering of similar, or experience within Electrical Engineering, Manufacturing or similar is beneficial.Fluency in Swedish and English
In order to succeed in the role it is advantageous to have experience in production/industry. However, we see that other experience in project management is at least as relevant. Experience in projects within Mechanical construction is advantageous.
Since every solution and High Voltage cable is designed from customer requirements, the workflow needs to be consistent yet flexible to suit the needs of developing departments while still maintaining the budget, plans, and deadlines. You need to be able to make quick decisions and delegate to keep the focus on results and delivery. Your goal-oriented stance ensures that deadlines are always met.
You are an assertive leader whilst remaining empathetic with a strong recognition of the positives in diversity. You never fail to recognize the great assets different people, competencies, and collaborations are to a project. Ersättning
