Project Manager - Delivery Projects

PrimeComp is a technology consulting firm with assignments in energy, industry, and infrastructure. Through our combined experience and unique range of technical expertise, we offer services to create profitable, innovative, and sustainable solutions.
At PrimeComp, we take pride in delivering excellence across our consulting services. We are now seeking a Senior Project Manager to lead and execute medium to large, moderately complex customer projects within the HVDC Control & Protection area. The role is pivotal in ensuring project delivery that meets customer expectations, financial targets, and high standards for quality, safety, and compliance.
Responibilities:
Lead and oversee project execution, ensuring compliance with contractual obligations and financial targets.
Drive customer satisfaction and target fulfillment, while negotiating with suppliers and customer representatives to handle deviations and claims.
Establish project execution strategies and monitor hand-over, execution planning, and control activities for both internal and external resources.
Successfully manage the delivery of assigned projects on-time, within budget, and adhering to all quality and safety frameworks.
Serve as a software Lead Engineer for the HVDC Control & Protection area, coordinating engineering teams to implement Control & Protection requirements using the MACH platform.
Contribute to the basic Conceptual Design team, delivering fundamental building blocks for Control & Protection applications and acting as an expert throughout project execution.
Qualifications & Skills:
Certified Senior Project Manager (PMP or IPMA Level B/C).
Minimum six (6) years of project management experience, preferably in complex projects.
Extensive knowledge of HVDC control and protection systems and the MACH platform.
Power system/control & protection expertise, with several years of domain experience.
Bachelor's Degree in engineering or a technical degree with 10-15 years of relevant experience.
Fluent communication in English and Swedish (mandatory).
