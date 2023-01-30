Project lead ISO26262
2023-01-30
Assignment
Assignment
We are now looking for a senior Project Manager/Change lead to a project with aim of develop and implement processes, methods and tools for ISO26262. Our team is developing Management system and now we want to complement it with what's needed for ISO26262.
You will be the leader for the project team that is responsible for developing and implement support for ISO26262.
You and your team will work with identifying what change that is needed, develop the solution and drive the change throughout the cross functional organisation. When applicable it may include implementations in IT-systems. You are also responsible for identifying stakeholders, project budget, document your progress and anchor the changes with users, business owners and projects owners.
The consultant needs to have experience from tools and methods used for project management, stakeholder management and business need analysis. Strongly meriting is former experience in leading change a large organisation. ISO26262 knowledge is a plus.
Personality
Result oriented and fact based.
Proven situational leadership that enables you to meet and collaborate with different types of work groups, organisations and persons.
Strong communication skills, to be able to handle discussions with other functions regarding change impact.
Structured and organized. Can break down vague statements to concrete deliverables
Can create clarity despite a world with uncertainties
Can manage conflicts (goal or interpersonal) if they arise
Is actively looking for business understanding and is eager to learn about Product Development within R&D
Has the commitment and motivation to work with others to develop, deliver, simplify and improve.
Has experience of agile way of working
Has an innovative mindset and would like to make a difference
Education
University degree, technical or within IT
Language
Swedish or English
Meriting
Experience from leading change in large organisations
Knowledge about ISO26262
Knowledge about Scania 's electrical system and/or Embedded systems in vehicles.
IT projects and/or IT change management within R&D or IT
Start: February 2023
