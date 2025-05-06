Project Lead Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2025-05-06
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Our team of Project Lead Engineering (PLE) is part of an organization responsible for delivering gas turbine packages to our customers located all over the world. This team is well composed of people leading engineers in electrical and controls engineering disciplines as well as mechanical engineering. In our team we do this for the projects that the company identify as complex projects, and I am now seeking to extend with one more colleague as Project lead engineer for Electrical and controls system.
An increasing part of our order project portfolio is to supply function-critical new equipment to Oil & Gas market, mainly power generation units in highly variable configurations and offshore environment. The complexity is often driven by high amount of engineering to order from customer specification requirements.
The PLE is responsible for bundling the engineering team efforts such to fulfill on time all technical obligations committed by our company, including those sub-contracted to external suppliers. Their contributions are therefore highly visible and essential in terms of Client satisfaction, quality and productivity.
How You'll Make an Impact
* To succeed, the PLE shall effectively work to develop a positive project team spirit around common goals. You are communicating in a very clear, open and proactive way, encouraging others to do the same.
* As a PLE you are responsible for deeper technical competence around our products, working methods and routines representing your assigned project in front of our customer. The work includes managing and coordinating the engineering team working with the gas turbine auxiliary systems for your project.
* Together with the project team, you define the scope of delivery based on the contract, you monitor the work with the aim of reducing risk exposure and creating opportunities for the project.
* In addition to this, you coordinate technology-related work between different manufacturing units for different parts of the delivery, e.g. gas turbine and compressor.
What You Bring
* Preferably related to gas turbines or other rotating equipment.
* You can read and interpret customer contracts with deep technical perspective, and you have experience with engineering for Oil & Gas customers.
* You know some of the relevant industry standards and these customers practices.
* As a person, you are goal-oriented, responsible and structured.
* You have experience of working in project teams, and you want to be involved in a developing organization that has a direct impact on the supply chain to our customers.
About the Team
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "269488". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9323218