Project Engineer to Ludvika!
A Hub AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2024-06-07
We are now looking for a Project Engineer, for our client'sHVDC unit in Ludvika!The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems.
Your Background:
Engaged, Structured, Persistent, and Well-Organized:
You thrive in a dynamic environment and approach tasks with dedication.
Your structured mindset ensures efficient project execution.
True Team Player:
Collaboration is second nature to you. You excel in cross-functional teams.
Professional Engineering Competence:
Your expertise aligns with electric power engineering or a related field.
A Bachelor's or MSc. degree in Electric Power Engineering or a similar discipline is essential.
Simplifying Complexity and Creativity:
You have a knack for simplifying complex problems.
Creativity drives your approach to engineering challenges.
Global Mindset:
You're ready to work in an international and multicultural environment.
Previous experience with High Voltage Equipment or performing studies for equipment rating is a plus.
Flexibility and Open-Mindedness:
Adaptability is key to success in this role.
An open mindset allows you to embrace diverse perspectives.
Fluency in English:
Strong written and spoken English skills are essential for effective communication with various stakeholders.
Role and Responsibilities:As a Project Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in our HVDC projects. Here's what you'll be doing:
Electrical Design:
Work on the electrical design of main circuit equipment.
Collaborate with the Supply Chain function to ensure technical requirements are effectively communicated to potential suppliers.
Testing and Commissioning:
Witness equipment tests and participate in commissioning on-site.
Evaluate supplier proposals to ensure equipment meets project needs.
Technical Coordination:
Collaborate with system design, mechanical design, and control teams for continuous improvement.
Interact directly with customers and suppliers.
Professional Development:
Attend project meetings and present engineering aspects.
Build a network of engineering professionals and share best practices across projects
OTHER:
Location: Ludvika
Does this sound like an interesting position to you? Don't hesitate to apply today!The selection process is ongoing.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Saga Wester saga@a-hub.se 0731523125 Jobbnummer
8735553