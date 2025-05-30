Project Engineer - Göteborg
2025-05-30
Project Engineer - Göteborg
We are seeking a dedicated Project Engineer to ensure the quality, consistency, and timely execution of engineering activities. This position requires collaboration with internal teams, licensors, and contractors to achieve project goals.
This is a joint venture formed between Antin's NextGen Fund, Scandinavian Enviro Systems and Michelin to join forces for the development of tyre pyrolysis plants. INFINITERIA aims to innovate the tyre recycling industry and become a leading supplier of renewable raw materials for a new industrial low carbon circular supply chain.
This is the world's first large-scale tyre recycling platform. It relies on Enviro's patented tyre pyrolysis technology, to produce re-usable materials from end-of-life tyres, forming a fully circular process. The first plant is under construction in Uddevalla, Sweden and this will be followed by additional plants across Europe. Infiniteria is headquartered in Luxembourg and aim to establish end-of-life tires recycling plants across Europe, with a total processing capacity to recycle up to 1 million tons of end-of-life tires annually.
Responsibilities
Your expertise will be invaluable in providing comprehensive engineering support throughout the project's lifecycle. As Project Engineer you will serve as the primary point of contact, ensuring the successful delivery of all project components. Ensure quality, consistency, and timely execution of engineering activities by internal teams, licensors, and contractors. Apply all relevant norms, local rules, company standards, and international best practices for accident prevention, human protection, environmental impact reduction, and energy efficiency.
Recommending best engineering design during concept selection
Coordinating project/package technical activities during concept definition
Establishing the technical parameters of contractual agreements
Supplying engineering advises to the development team during the engineering review phase, the Permitting Phase and the Development phase
Providing engineering support during execution phase
Review design activities performed by contractors
Engineering activities completion according to project plan
Detailed reviewing of design activities performed by contractor
Qualifications and experience
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Project Engineer to join our team, where you will play a crucial role in shaping the success of our engineering projects. In this role, you will provide expert engineering advice throughout the entire project lifecycle, from engineering review and permitting to development and execution. You will recommend the optimal engineering design during the concept selection phase, coordinate technical activities during concept definition, and define the technical scope of contracts.
Engineering Degree (Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, or related field)
Several years of experience in chemical or oil & gas plants
Experienced in project engineering
Knowledge of organization processes, compliance, project management, plant design, construction & installation, and production system design
Fluent in English and Swedish language, both written and spoken
We value creativity, the generation of fresh ideas, setting meaningful goals, and fostering open and honest communication.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Josefine Petersson, 0702-501429, and Malou Magnusson, 0707-588745, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About INFINITERIA
The INFINITERIA initiative, developed by Cuibhil Luxco 2, was established to respond to the growing need for sustainable End-of-Life Tyres (ELTs) disposal and increasing demand for the use of recovered materials: 3.5 million tonnes a year of end-of-life tyres in Europe and growing. Regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent to address environmental concerns and making traditional ways of disposing of end-of-life-tyres more difficult. Tyre production is highly energy intensive and uses significant fossil raw materials (1.5-2.0kg crude oil to create 1kg of carbon black) with little, to no, recycled content in tyres today. INFINITERIA leverages on an existing permitted site in Uddevalla - Sweden, with the first plant with a capacity of 35,000 tonnes per year already under construction and expected to start operations by end 2025 providing an immediate opportunity for the first full-scale plant. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB
(org.nr 556765-2762) Arbetsplats
Infiniteria Jobbnummer
9367566