Project Cybersecurity Engineer - 243422
2022-12-22
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
What if you could help a leading company create the most efficient and secure digital mobility systems for tomorrow?
We are currently looking for a Project Cybersecurity Engineer in Stockholm to perform cybersecurity activities during contract execution or internal development.
Your mission:
Contribute to Tender / Project / Programs Cyber security activities such as:Cybersecurity Risks Assessment
Cybersecurity Design (Security Architecture principles, additional security controls)
Cybersecurity Evaluation
Cybersecurity 3rd party management
Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management and incident resolution.
Your responsibilities will include:
Optionally, or if expert:Participating to norms & standards committee
Ensuring cyber trend watch (new threats, new techno, etc.)
Contributing to Cybersecurity process and standard definition
Supporting and deploying cybersecurity knowledge and processes (coaching, awareness & trainings)
Peer reviewing of cyber deliverables from other Projects/Programs
Promoting the Alstom Code of Ethics and adhering to the highest standards of ethical conduct.
Performance measurements:
Provide requested deliverable in time with adequate quality
Relevancy of proposed technical solution
Contribution to peer reviews.
Your experience and qualifications :
University/ Engineer in degree level
Experience in information technology and security
Main standards and regulations, such as: ISO 2700X, 62443, NIST, NIS
Knowledge of the security market and its key players
Knowledge of some security solutions and areas, such as: BRP / DRP, GRC, IAM, DLP, PKI, SOC, IDS / IPS, SAP security, etc.
Technical proficiency in at least 2 of the following field:Methods of risk analysis (ISO 27005, Ebios, etc.)
Architecture concepts and techniques of systems and networks, operating systems and associated programming languages.
Knowledge of the main techniques for evaluating systems security
Knowledge of tools of tools such as Wireshark, Nmap, OpenVAS, Nexpose, Metasploit, nessus, BURP
Encryption issues and tools (e.g. Truecrypt, Openssl)
Low level filtering (Firewall owners, Iptables, OpenVPN)
Intrusion testing techniques.
Experience in embedded or industrial systems (railway / aeronautics etc.) - desirable
Cybersecurity certification such as: GICSP, CISSP, GSEC, CISM - desirable.
Why Alstom?
Alstom is the leading company in the mobility sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
