Project coordinator- trainee
2025-06-06
Role: Project Coordinator
Company: Arka Energy
Location: Kista
Arka Energy, a leading solar system installation company committed to sustainable energy solutions, is seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented Project Coordinator to join our growing team. As a Project Coordinator at Arka Energy, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of solar installation projects. This is an exciting opportunity for an individual who is passionate about renewable energy, possesses strong organizational skills, and thrives in a collaborative environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Project Planning and Scheduling:
Assist in developing and maintaining project schedules, outlining key milestones and deadlines.
Support internal teams to ensure timely project deliverables.
Help monitor and track project progress.
Stakeholder Communication:
Act as a point of contact for clients, addressing basic inquiries and providing regular project updates.
Assist in fostering communication and collaboration among internal teams, contractors, and clients.
Participate in regular project status meetings to ensure client satisfaction.
Resource Management:
Work closely with the Operations team to assist in resource allocation, including manpower and equipment based on project requirements.
Ensure necessary permits and approvals are in place under supervision.
Quality Assurance and Compliance:
Help implement safety protocols to ensure compliance with industry standards.
Assist in conducting quality checks to ensure solar installations meet Arka Energy's high standards.
Issue Resolution:
Learn to identify and address project-related challenges.
Collaborate with stakeholders to develop practical solutions under supervision.
Qualifications:
Recent graduate with degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
Interest in renewable energy, project management, or the solar industry.
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
Eager to learn and develop communication and project management skills.
Basic proficiency in project management tools is a plus but not required.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their interest in the role to career@arka.se
. The application deadline is 19 June.
Arka Energy is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds to apply.
Join Arka Energy and be a part of our mission to drive the transition to clean and sustainable energy solutions. Your contribution will make a significant impact in creating a greener and more sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-06
E-post: career@arka.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arka Energy AB
(org.nr 559320-9223)
Isafjordsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
9377767