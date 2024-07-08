Project controller to GlobalConnect!
GlobalConnect is looking for a change-oriented Project controller!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The team you will be joining consists of 10 colleagues, all working in Project controlling, Business Controlling and Business Finance. GlobalConnect as a whole, but the team as well possess high competence, and you will have excellent opportunities to develop in your role. At GlobalConnect, they celebrate successes together and value flexibility in work schedules.
In this role, you will be responsible for compiling and analyzing forecasted project data, as well as helping the organization with administrating project data. You will also have the opportunity to work on projects where you are expected to identify improvement measures and take the initiative to implement them. An example could be to streamline processes and automate workflows. This will provide you with valuable experience in areas such as data analysis, process optimization, and project management, while also making a real impact on the company.
As a member of the finance team, you will be involved in helping the company stay at the forefront. You will also have the opportunity to collaborate with stakeholders, building relationships and developing a deep understanding of how the company operates.
You are offered:
• An important role for the company, where your ideas are valued.
• An exciting mix of project controlling and change management in a societally important organization
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career development.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Support and guide construction managers in the ongoing monitoring of projects, such as handling contractor invoices, cost control, and installation volumes
• Support your regional construction manager by reviewing and compiling forecast data ~5 times a year
• Identify and drive improvement efforts towards a more data-driven approach
• Coordinate and drive forecasting processes, reporting, and follow-up in consultation with the regional construction manager and construction managers
• Verify financial calculations for investment decisions
• Support the business function by the creation and financial closing of projects
• Ongoing project-related monthly close work
• Proactively conduct analyses and improvement initiatives to contribute to increased profitability and quality in the operations
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
You who:
• University degree in economics
• Knowledge in Qlik or Power BI
• Knowledge in Excel
• Process optimization skills
• Fluent in English
It is meritorious if you have:
• Knowledge in SQL
• Fluent in Swedish
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
In this role, great importance is placed on your personal qualities. In the role, you need to be positive about change and solution-oriented. You are expected to take your own initiatives and not be afraid to learn new things and drive them forward to others. These qualities will be assessed in the recruitment process.
• Problem Solver
• Innovative
• Process improvement oriented
• Collaborative
Other information:
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work. For this position, you will be required to take a logical and personality test and undergo a background check for any criminal records.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
GlobalConnect are proud to be an important link in Sweden's fiber investment. We love the internet with everything it enables and we build fiber for everyone! Our door is therefore open to you who want to take up the challenge of helping us continue and expand that investment. We are a strongly values-driven company where initiative and drive are highly valued. We work at a fast pace with positive colleagues and offer you the opportunity to influence and develop both yourself and our business. Ersättning
