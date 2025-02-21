Project Controller
Our organisation is seeking a highly skilled professional to work as a Project Controller. This role involves a pivotal position in overseeing and managing the financial and administrative aspects of our diverse projects. This is an opportunity for a seasoned professional to ensure our projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.
About the RoleThe successful candidate will play a crucial role in project planning, execution, and monitoring to drive efficiency and effectiveness. You will collaborate closely with project managers, finance teams, and other stakeholders to ensure financial accuracy and compliance with organisational policies.
Key Responsibilities Develop and maintain comprehensive project plans, including milestones, scheduling, and resource allocation.
Monitor project budgets, track expenditures, and report on financial performance to management.
Conduct regular project reviews to identify risks and implement mitigation strategies.
Prepare detailed financial forecasts and analyses to support decision-making and project planning.
Ensure compliance with financial controls, procedures, and policies across projects.
Coordinate with cross-functional teams to improve project efficiency and resource utilization.
Prepare and present reports on project performance, including progress, budget, and quality metrics.
Qualifications Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Business Administration, or a related field.
Proven experience in project management or project control within a dynamic and fast-paced industry.
Strong capability in financial analysis and project budgeting.
Excellent organizational skills with an ability to handle multiple projects concurrently.
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.
Proficiency in project management software and financial tools.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail. Ersättning
