Project Controller
2024-08-22
Company Description
In RA5, we work with Beds and Mattresses, and we are passionate about bringing a Good Night's Sleep to the many people.
During the last years, a large share of the mattress range has been renewed with more recycled and renewable materials, the soft beds continue to grow, and the bed frames come with new expressions. Together with all parts of the value chain we are now gearing up for an exciting journey ahead.
Job Description
Do you want to be responsible for driving project plans for the development of our new products? Right now, we are looking for a Project Controller in Range Area 5.
As Project Controller, you lead the project management and product development process to ensure that the team delivers to the project ambitions and time plan throughout the project. You lead the project planning, tracking and follow-up and ensure that the team delivers to the set ambition and in compliance with the product development process. In this role, you report to the Range Manager in RA5.
Your main responsibilities as Project Controller are:
Responsible for project management including project planning, tracking and follow up, according to project goal, time plan and KPIs.
Proactively lead the product development process, secure process compliance and continuous process improvement.
Capture and document lessons learned from the projects you are leading and utilize these learnings in new projects.
Administrate the range in the internal product information systems and of the projects in the project management tool.
Lead project team meetings.
Communicate progress of the projects to internal stakeholders.
We are looking for a goal-oriented team player with high communication skills, who can build strong relationships with the team and other stakeholders and engage people by creating a passion for objectives, plans, and processes. You have a passion for details and excellence in operations. You can analyze, draw conclusions and understand how decisions and processes impact the totality of our business.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, we expect you to have:
Experience from leading or coordinating product development projects or similar
Project management and informal leadership skills
An academic degree within Business Administration, Project Management, Economics, or equivalent work experience
Knowledge from Microsoft Office and project management tools
Be fluent in English
Strong communication skills, be decisive, curious and a team player
Well connected to IKEA culture and values
Additional information
The position is permanent, full time and based in Älmhult, Sweden.
If you have questions about the position, please contact Tina Stilleborn (tina.stilleborn@inter.ikea.com
), Range Area manager or Luis Porém Pires, (luis.porem.pires@inter.ikea.com
) Range manager.
If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Monaka Perumal (monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
