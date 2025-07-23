Project Controller
2025-07-23
Do you want to be a part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden, you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy.
We are looking for a Project controller for Range Area Home organization.
A Range Area where we want to support our customers organizing their things by providing functional and beautiful small lifesaver products that makes their every day, just a little bit easier.
Job Description
We are looking for you who are curios on the needs and dreams of consumers and their life at home. And at the same time know how to lead and drive a development process with an entrepreneurial approach.
As a Project controller, you lead project management and product development processes to ensure that the team delivers to the project ambition and time plan throughout the project. You lead project planning, tracking and follow-up to secure project delivery on time to the markets. Your proactive leadership is crucial to the success of the team's deliveries by finding the most agile approach to delivering quality results on time.
In this role you will be reporting to the Range Design Manager and belong to the Range function.
Furthermore, you will be responsible for:
Responsible for project management including project planning, tracking and follow up, according to project goal, time plan and KPI's.
Proactively lead the product development process, secure process compliance and continuous process improvement.
Capture and document project lessons learned and utilize these learnings in new projects.
Administration of the range in the internal product information system and of the projects in the project management tool. You will lead project team meetings and co-lead team development.
Qualifications
We are looking for a goal-oriented team player with the communicative ability to build strong relationships with stakeholders and engage people by creating a passion for objectives, plans and processes. You have a passion for details and excellence in operations. You can analyze, draw conclusions, and understand how decisions and processes impact totality.
To be successful in this role we expect you to have:
• Experience from leading or coordinating projects
• Project management and leadership skills
• Knowledge from Microsoft Office and project management tools
• Be fluent in written and verbal English
Additional information
The position is in Älmhult, Sweden. Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus back and forth to Helsingborg three times a day. While we do offer the possibility to work from home, embracing collaboration is important to us, which is why you should be able to be at our office the majority of the time.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 10 August, 2025. Please note that we connect back to you in August, after the vacation period.
