Project Controller - ABB Process Industries
2024-11-27
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Join ABB Process Automation, a leader in industrial transformation, and be part of a team that's driving a more productive and sustainable future.
In this role, you will work with budgeting, forecasting, project follow-up, and investment and business case analysis towards our Process Industries division. You will share responsibility with the Project Managers for all financial aspects of the projects, including estimate-at-completion, cost-to-complete, forecasted revenues and cash flow, risk and opportunity assessments, while ensuring alignment with other functions such as Project Controls and planning/scheduling. You will also work closely with the other team members and the specific business controller.
As our new Project Business Controller, you will join a controlling team responsible for financial planning, analysis, and reporting. Your main focus will be project controlling and financial analysis. This position offers variety, a highly skilled team, and an exciting international workplace-a fantastic opportunity to be part of a truly unique journey ahead.
Other responsibilities in the role:
Support the Project Managers in coordinating and preparing monthly and quarterly project reviews. Participates in preparing the project cost report.
Participate in opportunity/risk identification, monitor that all required mitigation actions are timely implemented.
You will also be responsible for identifying and taking necessary actions to secure future growth and profitability.
You will work in close interaction with local and global management, with whom you will establish a financial and controlling partnership and support during development and implementation of global strategic initiatives.
The controlling team supports the entire value chain of Process Industries, from tender to execution phase.
Qualifications for the role
To be successful in this position, we believe you have a master's degree within Finance or equivalent education and experience from both accounting and business controlling.
You see yourself as a partner to the business and in that role, we offer great opportunities for professional and personal
Development for the right candidate.
As a business partner a solid business understanding is a basic requirement.
It is key that you have a strategic mindset and have a pragmatic way of addressing every challenge you encounter.
You have great communication, social and networking skills.
Experience from project controlling and knowledge in SAP is a plus.
You are proficient in English.
More about us
ABB Process Automation and our Process Industries division delivers state-of-the-art electrification and automation solutions across various sectors, including Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and more. Our expertise in digitalization and automation helps our customers enhance productivity, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals. In the Hoisting sector, we lead the market by developing new systems and optimizing existing ones, and we are now seeking a dynamic and skilled Electrical Engineer to join our team.
Recruiting Manager Esteban Ruiz, +46735551460 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 851. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply at as soon as possible as we will have interviews during the whole process.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, drug test and could also include a background check.
