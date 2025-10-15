Programmer
Paradox Development Studio AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Development Studio AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Paradox Studio Gold is looking for an experienced Game Programmer to join our team.
In this role you will take charge of defining and implementing technical solutions to gameplay needs creating new features and systems and updating existing ones.
You will be part of an interdisciplinary team effort and work for the shared goal of creating new and deep strategic gameplay with an eye on our player's motivations and experience.
You are trusted with defining, estimating and owning your contributions to the game and the team with autonomy, initiative and creativity to help achieve a great final product.
The ideal candidate has an interest in creating user-focused systems and is driven to iterate. They are willing to involve themselves and provide ideas and solutions in all the different aspects that make a great strategy game such as systems, ui, graphics, multiplayer and more.
Responsibilities:
Build and maintain large c++ codebases with high standards of stability and performance.
Contribute to design and implement the different game features and the tools to efficiently create the best content for them.
Balance system flexibility and scriptability with performance and stability.
Own your work and strive to make it the best it can be within itself and as part of the larger game.
Constantly look for ways to grow as a professional and help others do the same.
Skills:
5+ years of C++ game programming.
Experience creating test and content creation tools.
Comfortable communication in written and spoken English.
Good communication skills both in person and in documentation.
Autonomy and initiative within collaborative environments in long term projects for teams big and small.
If you are willing to pour your passion, technical and collaborative skills into exploring new ways of creating deep history based strategic gameplay experiences send us your application!
Department
Games Programming
Role
Game Programmer
Locations
Stockholm - Studio Gold Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Development Studio AB
(org.nr 556723-5378)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9557543