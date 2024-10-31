Programme Manager at the Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation
The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation / Administratörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla administratörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-10-31
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation i Uppsala
Programme Manager, UN Finance Team
Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation
The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation, (Stiftelsen Dag Hammarskjölds Minnesfond), is a non-governmental organisation established in 1962 in memory of the second Secretary-General of the United Nations. It aims to advance dialogue and policy for sustainable development and peace. The Foundation is not a grant-giving institution, and is autonomous and unaffiliated with any political, religious or ideological groups. Its work is guided by respect for and alignment to the principles outlined in the UN Charter.
The Foundation is governed by a Board of Trustees. The work of the Foundation is carried out by a permanent Secretariat based in Uppsala. The work of the Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation is anchored in its Statutes and guided by a Strategic Framework with three thematic areas to focus its engagement. The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation is a values-based organisation, and its employees should share its vision and ideals and understand what it means to work in and represent Hammarskjöld's legacy in an international context. The working language is English.
Dag Hammarskjold Foundation is a "think-and-do-tank" with a focus on effective multilateralism with the UN at the center. The Foundation works in the legacy of the second Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld to advance dialogue and policy for sustainable development and peace. The Foundation works with the UN, its Member States and other key stakeholders required to make the UN's work effective, transparent and accountable.
The main roles of the Foundation are as producer of evidence-based knowledge, facilitator of key stakeholder dialogues and trainer of multilateral leaders.
We recognise that development action must result in change where it is most needed - at local and country level - and that it must be driven by local actors with support from multilateral stakeholders. Therefore, we work to actively to link global policy and implementation through analysis and facilitation, exchange, learning and inclusive dialogue.
As a small organisation the Foundation strives to balance clarity and predictability of work, with agility, responsiveness and relevance in delivery. All programmatic staff have a focus in one programme area and should be prepared to support others. The priorities and distribution of tasks and designated human resources are agreed upon in the Annual Work Programme, approved by the Board of the Foundation. For more information about the Foundation see: http://www.daghammarskjold.se.
Description of the position
The Programme Manager will work on the Foundation's core programmatic activities as laid out in the Strategic Framework and the Annual Work Programme for 2025. The position will have a focus in supporting the Foundation's capacity to implement work related to the following immediate outcomes:
Increased awareness of the UN system for financing development and trends among key stakeholders.
Increased awareness of, and engagement at, the country level for the implementation of the UN Funding Compact.
Responsibilities and Tasks
Take part in the development and implementation of activities and outputs in the Foundation's UN Financing Programme Area. Such as:
Organising and facilitating seminars and meetings with key stakeholders on the 2024 edition of the report series Financing the UN Development System.
Participate in the planning and production of the 2025 edition of the report series Financing the UN Development System, in partnership with UN MPTFO.
Continuing review of the implementation of the Funding Compact at the country level, in partnership with UN DCO.
Exploring challenges and opportunities with key UN donor Member States on pooled funding, core funding and soft earmarking.
Participating and representing the Foundation in official meetings.
Qualifications
Master's degree in a relevant field (eg social or political science, international relations), or similar qualifications otherwise acquired.
Minimum of 10 years relevant work experience.
Experience from within the UN system, and/or as a UN Member State representative working towards the UN system, and/or civil society engagement with the UN system.
Experience on development financing and/or UN reform and UN coordination.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Ability to maintain professionalism, creativity, and enthusiasm while working in a fast-paced international environment.
Ability to take initiative and work independently.
Open-mindedness, flexibility, the ability to be a good team player, and an understanding of the work of a value-based organisation.
Willingness and ability to participate in limited international travel.
Merits
Field experience in the area of multilateral cooperation, preferably from the UN system working on UN coordination and/or UN joint operations.
Reporting and Relations:
• The Programme Manager will report to the Programme Director of the Foundation's UN Financing Team.
• Internal: Supporting staff engaged in programmatic work. Collaboration is mostly within the programme team, but the Programme Manager will also work closely with other programme teams, the communications team and administrative staff.
• External: Collaboration with partners and external consultants as relevant to programmatic work.
Terms of employment
• The Programme Manager will be based at the Foundation's office in Uppsala, Sweden, minimum presence of 3 days a week at the office (60%).
• Time-limited position of 11 months, with the possibility of extension.
• The Foundation has a collective agreement through Fremia, for Salaried employees in civil society.
• Salary upon agreement.
• The candidate must have or arrange for a work permit in Sweden before the employment can be formalised. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-24
E-post: recruitment@daghammarskold.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation
, https://www.daghammarskjold.se/
Övre Slottsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
753 10 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
The Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation Kontakt
Executive Director
Björn Holmberg bjorn.holmberg@daghammarskjold.se Jobbnummer
8988154