Program Test Lead
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take a key role in a large-scale transformation where a CRM landscape is being integrated with several business-critical applications. The focus is not the core CRM platform itself, but the surrounding ecosystem: customer-facing sales and service solutions, document management, assisted service flows, and internally adapted applications that must work together smoothly.
You will drive the full testing agenda across a DevOps-based setup with around 10 teams, working across dependencies rather than through centralized control. A major part of the assignment is to secure quality in integrations, data flows, and end-to-end business processes, with particular attention to migration testing and customer data validation across systems. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy complex transformations, cross-team coordination, and influencing how scalable test automation is adopted.
Job DescriptionYou define and drive the end-to-end test strategy and test plan across CRM integrations, internal applications, migration testing, test data, and environments.
You lead testing from system test through end-to-end integration testing and BUAT, securing readiness across phases.
You drive migration testing and data validation, including reconciliation and cross-system data integrity.
You coordinate test environments and test data in a setup with many technical and business dependencies.
You manage defects and priorities across teams and suppliers based on business impact.
You work closely with the CRM systems integrator to align on integration points, dependencies, and joint execution.
You provide clear reporting on risks, quality status, and go-live readiness to stakeholders and program leadership.
You identify and mitigate cross-team and cross-system risks before they affect delivery.
You help drive the strategy and adoption of test automation, with a strong focus on Playwright and scalable automation practices.
RequirementsExtensive experience as a Program Test Lead or Test Manager in large-scale, integration-heavy transformation programs.
Proven track record of leading testing in DevOps or agile environments with multiple parallel teams.
Strong experience in end-to-end integration testing and data migration testing, including reconciliation and validation.
Solid understanding of the full test lifecycle from system test through E2E and BUAT.
Experience managing test environments and test data in complex, dependency-heavy setups.
Ability to combine hands-on delivery leadership with structured, program-level planning.
Strong stakeholder management skills, including program and executive reporting.
Ability to prioritize based on business impact in a fast-moving, high-complexity environment.
Nice to haveExperience with channel applications such as eCommerce, self-service, or assisted service solutions.
Experience from large-scale transformation programs involving CRM or billing replacement.
Experience from telecom operator environments.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7489663-1922027". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9829344