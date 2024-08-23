Program Sourcing Manager
Saab AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
For SAAB Business Area Surveillance Procurement, we are looking for a commercially driven person who can help us plan the strategic and tactical purchasing work, to meet the needs of our customer projects in the most efficient way!
Your role
As Program Sourcing Manager, you will plan and follow up on the strategic and tactical purchasing work for our product portfolio. You will collaborate with project managers in the customer delivery projects, as well as with product and development organizations in this. By analyzing the product and its constituent components, you will, together with Category Procurement, identify which purchasing work needs to be carried out to ensure the delivery of materials at the right time and at the right total cost. In the analysis work, you need to take into account the conditions and strategies that exist for the different purchasing categories.
With your ability to assess the commercial challenges, and also work with buyers to deepen the insight, this could be your next step. Based on the challenges, you will create conditions in the project plans to carry out the necessary purchasing work according to the planned schedule.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you need to be equipped with a very good ability to independently analyze product structures and make commercial assessments. Advantageously, you have a technical interest in being able to do this. The role involves many contact points and places high demands on good ability to collaborate and to adapt communication, in both speech and writing, to different forums. We also believe that you have:
* Academic degree in engineering or business administration, alternatively work experience that has generated a corresponding level of competence
* At least 3-5 years' experience of Sourcing / Supply Chain / Project management
* Academic skills in English and Swedish, in speech and writing
The role includes travelling to both Saab sites as well as suppliers on a regular basis.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
