Professional / Senior Narrative Animator
Remedy Entertainment Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm
2025-08-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Remedy Entertainment Sweden AB i Stockholm
Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Professional / Senior Narrative Animator to work on the highly anticipated remake of Max Payne 1 & 2.
Do you want to create exciting and memorable gameplay experiences, crafting dynamic in-game animations centered around Narrative Storytelling and world building?
As a Professional / Senior Narrative Animator, you'll have the chance to be a key influencer in creating the Narrative Experience Players will enjoy, time and time again. You should be passionate about the craft of animation, in combination with visual storytelling and the enhancement of the Narrative. The ideal candidate will display an ability to marry the visual with the technical to create appealing sequences and experiences for Players.
You will create believable character performances, working on an incredible remake of a beloved classic, as a part of a solid and experienced team.
We enthusiastically welcome diverse viewpoints and backgrounds. We at Remedy value and are committed to ensuring an inclusive and safe work environment for all our team members.
WHAT YOU GET TO DO
- In this role you will have the chance to bring characters to life by creating and maintaining high quality animations that support the Narrative Design.
- You will animate a whole host of characters, along with vehicles and any environmental assets that help bring the world to life through visual storytelling means.
- You will develop and create animations for Player, Enemy and Companion NPC's using motion capture and hand-keyed animations.
- You will successfully collaborate with Directors, Narrative Designers, Level Designers and Environment/Hard-Surface Artists to enable a fast prototyping workflow, secure animation quality, and make sure that the Animation and Narrative Design guidelines are met.
- You will design, capture, and help integrate animations into our own proprietary Northlight engine while ensuring technical design constraints are met.
- You will also collaborate with the project team, communicating effectively and proactively, so that the development process runs smoothly.
WHAT YOU BRING TO THE ROLE
- You are an experienced Animator, having already worked in game development, with solid skills in keyframe animation (great sense of weight, timing and strong posing)
- You have a strong understanding of Motion Builder and mocap data editing techniques for games.
- You have a solid understanding of Narrative storytelling and character performance design in relation to Player experiences and actions.
- You are able to craft appealing animations, having an excellent understanding of shape, composition and layout - Cinematography and camera techniques a bonus.
- You have experience using game engines and hands-on experience working with state machine/blend tree solutions (knowledge of motion matching is a plus).
- You are adept at organising and managing your work to reach milestone goals and deliverables.
- You can give and receive constructive feedback when interacting with other team members, keeping the focus on making the best game possible.
- It's a plus if you have prior experience, knowledge or interest in scripting or programming languages.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
- At Remedy you get to work on awesome, memorable game experiences for our players, in a studio where your input is valued and your creative freedom is encouraged.
- We work in an environment that values both individual and team-work, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard & workload stays sensible. We believe in and support work-life balance. Happy people work better!
- We offer an extensive set of employee benefits and an annual bonus system as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills further. On top of this, in Finland and Sweden you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation, in addition to public holidays and other special occasions.
- Our studio is based in Helsinki metropolitan area in Finland, a safe country, with exceptional quality of life, free education and pristine nature at your doorstep. If you're not already in Finland, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we take care of everything else!
- If you are based in Sweden, we also welcome candidates to our new location in Stockholm.
To apply, please fill in the application form with your demo reel, CV (in English) and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.
Join us and you'll discover a vibrant, connected universe filled with stories and characters that stay with you long after you switch off.
Over the past 25 years we've built a unique, people-first environment where courageous creativity thrives. You might be surprised by the next thing we release, but you'll have no doubt it's Remedy.
The Remedy culture consists of three core values. They describe who we are and how we work and interact together. We base our decisions and actions on camaraderie, pioneering spirit, and smart creativity. Our three core values together make us One Remedy. Ersättning
