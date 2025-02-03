Production Training Associate
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a production training associate. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Plan and coordinate all shifts to get all necessary trainings needed.
Coordinate and report Trainers tasks in the shifts with Team Leaders and Shift Managers.
Create, drive, lead, develop and update trainings on shopfloor and in LMS.
Standardize training related tasks across all shifts in specific areas.
Train the team in 5s standards and follow up on the daily routines.
Perform audits and Job Observations to ensure standardized ways of working across all shifts.
Coordinate the use, availability and development of standards (including Work instructions).
Communicate with all relevant stakeholders within the company to develop and maintain a robust, efficient and excellent training system.
Update Qualification Matrix/LMS with Work Instructions and Trainings needed in the area.
Manage administration of the Learning Management System and other systems that supports training activities.
Lead employee on shop floor by being a role model and teach them how to use all relevant systems within training activities.
Develop and lead the area specific onboarding of new hires that will start at Northvolt Ett.
Build strong and collaborative relationships with key stakeholders.
Collect and prepare qualification related content as a contribution to Power Hour to support a Shift Manager in team development. Highlight progression risks in team qualification
Qualifications and experience:
Working experience and interest in manufacturing industry 1-2 years.
Working experience in performing trainings and evaluating performance at work
Working experience in coordinative/administrative roles.
Excellent English, both written and spoken.
Proficiency in Microsoft office suite, experience in Microsoft Excel and Power point.
Must enjoy working in a multi-cultural environment. Experience with Learning management systems and/or Project Management tools is a big plus.
Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish.
Specific skills:
Highly organized and results driven with an eye for details.
Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines, outstanding time management.
Ability to work well and communicate with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
