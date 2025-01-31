Production Tool Designer
2025-01-31
We are looking for a Senior Production Tool Designer with minimum 5 years of work experience within the automotive industry.
You will work in a small team in Integro responsible for the design of lifting equipment and fixtures for production for heavy duty vehicles.
Experience & Skills required:
• Various years of experience of Tooling CAD Design using Catia V5 is a must. 3DX skills is a plus.
• Apart from Catia v5, skilled in Windchill PDM, and Inventor.
• Experience in Product Development systems.
• Experience with CE documentation.
• Fluent English in writing and speaking is necessary.
• Structured Engineer who is used to work in a Production environment
• Flexible and used to have several task going at the same time.
• Good team player and collaboration skills
• Some travelling to Umeå is required, but the work can partly be done remotely
