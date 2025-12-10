Production Support Technician

Progotech AB / Elektronikjobb / Arvika
2025-12-10


Production Support Technician - Progotech AB, Arvika
Municipality: Arvika
Scope: Full-time
Duration: Until further notice
Employment type: Permanent or fixed-term
Collective Agreement: IF Metall

About the Role
Progotech AB specializes in customer-specific solutions in electronics, electrical cabinets, cabling, and electromechanical module assembly. We are now looking for a Production Support Technician to join our manufacturing team in Arvika.

In this hands-on role, you will work closely with the production/quality departments to support smooth manufacturing operations. Your work will include production-related tasks such as assembly, inspection, documentation, and training of new operators. We value someone who is structured, hands-on, and committed to high production and quality standards.

Key Responsibilities
Perform assembly and inspection of electronic and electromechanical products

Assist with onboarding of new production staff by helping prepare training materials and guidance

Support documentation updates, including work instructions and process checklists etc

Conduct basic quality checks, measurements, and visual inspections during production

Provide production line support, coordinating with production/ technical staff and escalating issues when necessary

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure production continuity

Work in accordance with safety regulations, quality standards and internal procedures

Required Qualifications
2+ years of experience in a manufacturing environment, including work related to coordination and administration

Post-secondary education in mechanical/electrical production, industrial technology, or business administration

Experience working with production related documentation

Basic knowledge of measurement tools (calipers, micrometers, etc.) would be advantageous

MS Office skills

Desirable Skills
Ability to read technical drawings and work instructions

Experience helping onboard or train others in a production setting

Interest in continuous improvement and structured processes

Personal Attributes
Detail-oriented, hands-on and solution-focused

Team player who communicates well

Reliable and able to follow safety and quality routines

Flexible and open to learning new processes

What We Offer
Varied work in a modern production environment

A supportive team with opportunities to grow and take on additional responsibilities

Employment under the IF Metall collective agreement, with secure conditions and attractive working hours

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09
E-post: Info@progotech.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Progotech AB (org.nr 556663-8796)
Snickaregatan 8 (visa karta)
671 34  ARVIKA

Jobbnummer
9638439

