Production Support Technician
2025-12-10
Municipality: Arvika
Scope: Full-time
Duration: Until further notice
Employment type: Permanent or fixed-term
Collective Agreement: IF Metall
About the Role
Progotech AB specializes in customer-specific solutions in electronics, electrical cabinets, cabling, and electromechanical module assembly. We are now looking for a Production Support Technician to join our manufacturing team in Arvika.
In this hands-on role, you will work closely with the production/quality departments to support smooth manufacturing operations. Your work will include production-related tasks such as assembly, inspection, documentation, and training of new operators. We value someone who is structured, hands-on, and committed to high production and quality standards.
Key Responsibilities
Perform assembly and inspection of electronic and electromechanical products
Assist with onboarding of new production staff by helping prepare training materials and guidance
Support documentation updates, including work instructions and process checklists etc
Conduct basic quality checks, measurements, and visual inspections during production
Provide production line support, coordinating with production/ technical staff and escalating issues when necessary
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure production continuity
Work in accordance with safety regulations, quality standards and internal procedures
Required Qualifications
2+ years of experience in a manufacturing environment, including work related to coordination and administration
Post-secondary education in mechanical/electrical production, industrial technology, or business administration
Experience working with production related documentation
Basic knowledge of measurement tools (calipers, micrometers, etc.) would be advantageous
MS Office skills
Desirable Skills
Ability to read technical drawings and work instructions
Experience helping onboard or train others in a production setting
Interest in continuous improvement and structured processes
Personal Attributes
Detail-oriented, hands-on and solution-focused
Team player who communicates well
Reliable and able to follow safety and quality routines
Flexible and open to learning new processes
What We Offer
Varied work in a modern production environment
A supportive team with opportunities to grow and take on additional responsibilities
Employment under the IF Metall collective agreement, with secure conditions and attractive working hours
