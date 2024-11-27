Production Software Engineer - Pharmacy/Orders
2024-11-27
Design, develop, troubleshoot and debug software programs for databases, applications, tools, networks etc.
Are you a coder who enjoys analysing coding issues? If you have IT experience, this is an incredible opportunity to excel in an exciting, fast-paced arena!
At Oracle Health, we put humans at the heart of every conversation. Our mission is to create a human-centric healthcare experience powered by unified global data.
From patients to providers, payers, and the global population, our objectives are to improve health, reduce costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. We offer the most secure and reliable healthcare solutions, which connect clinical, operational, and financial data to improve care and advance decision-making around health and well-being.
As a global leader we're looking for a Production Software Engineer I to drive success as part of our International Support team. Join us and create the future.
What you will do
You will provide functional and technical expertise to our clients, and perform custom code development and maintenance
Troubleshoot and analyze basic technical coding issues
Own, debug and document basic investigations and resolution of issues
Perform root cause analysis
Communicate with internal and external clients and teams on issue resolution
Create code-based queries and development testing tools
Consult with clients to understand problems
Travel up to 20%
Participate in on-call rotation as needed
Willing to work from the Lund office 5 days per week
Required Experience
A Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Information Systems or related field or equivalent relevant experience
At least 2 years of software engineering experience
At least 2 years of Oracle Health product implementation or support experience
Fluent English skills
What we will offer you
A competitive salary with exciting benefits
Learning and development opportunities to advance your career
An Employee Assistance Program to support your mental health
Employee resource groups that champion our diverse communities
An inclusive culture that celebrates what makes you unique
Visa sponsorship is available for this position
Relocation assistance is not available for this position
