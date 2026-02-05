Production Scheduler
ABB AB / Kulturjobb / Västerås Visa alla kulturjobb i Västerås
2026-02-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
Procurement Manager
Your Role and Responsibilities
Are you ready to take the helm of planning for one of our signature product lines? We are looking for a Master Schedule Planner to step into a high-visibility role at our Västerås plant. This is more than just planning it's an opportunity to be a key driver behind the success of a flagship segment, working close to production and at the heart of our operations.
You will join a dynamic, high-performing Planning and Procurement team within the Force Measurement operations, part of the Measurement and Analytics division.
Convert supply plans into executable master production schedules and ensure smooth execution.
Translate forecasts, incoming volumes, and work scopes into accurate, time-phased build schedules.
Drive and follow up on key performance indicators (KPIs) to secure master plan accuracy and performance.
Collaborate closely with Production, Planning, Procurement, and Customer Service to align schedules, priorities, and delivery commitments.
Qualifications for the Role
A degree in Logistics, Production Planning, or a related field, with at least 5 years of relevant experience.
Advanced proficiency in SAP and strong analytical skills.
Solid understanding of industrial operations and planning, preferably in a project-based production environment.
A collaborative mindset with a strong passion for continuous improvement and process optimization.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken, and a valid work permit for Sweden.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
For further information contact hiring manager: Henrik Carlsson - Procurement Manager: +46(0)72-461 4106. Union representatives Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Onsten, +4621-34 21 18; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85. Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724-64 46 88, will answer your questions about the position.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Elektronikgatan 35 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elektronikgatan 35 Jobbnummer
9724416