Production Scheduler
Q-Med AB / Chefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla chefsjobb i Uppsala
2025-05-15
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Q-Med AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Production Scheduler
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (on-site)
Job Description
Do you have a strong ability to maintain structure and work with planning in a dynamic environment? Would you like to be part of the planning function within Supply Chain at Galderma? If so, keep reading. We are looking for a Production Scheduler!
Responsibilities:
* Communicate production schedules to relevant departments to ensure all stakeholders are informed and can act accordingly.
* Ensure short- and long-term supply of strategic components and finished products to avoid production interruptions.
* Release and schedule manufacturing orders in the ERP system M3 to effectively implement the production plan.
* Assign new batch numbers to manufacturing orders to ensure traceability and proper handling of products.
* Participate daily in DOR (Daily Operations Review) and batch follow-up meetings to monitor and adjust the production plan as needed.
* Manage deviations within Supply Chain to identify and resolve any issues arising in the production process.
* Drive change requests to ensure continuous improvement and efficiency within production planning.
Qualifications:
* Education in logistics or equivalent work experience.
* Experience in production and/or material planning.
* Proficiency in Swedish and English at a professional level.
* Experience in the pharmaceutical industry is advantageous.
* Good understanding of LEAN principles is a plus.
What We Offer:
You will work for an organization that embraces diversity and inclusion, believing that better outcomes are achieved by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
Galderma's global center for the aesthetics business area is located in Uppsala, encompassing product development, manufacturing, and marketing. Approximately 600 employees work on world-leading products such as Restylane, Azzalure, and Sculptra.
At Galderma in Uppsala, we offer you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both personal and professional development are encouraged. Our offices are situated along the Fyris River in Uppsala, just a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next Steps:
If you are interested, we welcome your application via the "Apply Now" link by June 18, 2025. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis during the application period, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
If your profile is a match, we will invite you for an initial conversation with the recruiter.
The next step is an interview with the hiring manager.
The final step is a panel interview with the team.
Our People Make a Difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you-and people who are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos create the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR012343". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Med AB
(org.nr 556258-6882) Arbetsplats
Galderma Kontakt
Galderma meysa.mohamed@galderma.com Jobbnummer
9341588