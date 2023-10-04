Production Planner
2023-10-04
The Job
In this exciting new role as Production Planner, you will be based in our distribution center in Bjuv, Sweden where you will be responsible for our in-week production planning. To achieve this you will work closely with senior management and cross-functionally.
We are looking for an analytical problem solver with a hands-on, "whatever-it-takes' mindset to develop best-in-class daily operation. If you are a 'roll-up-your-sleeves' operator who thrives in detail, organization and analysis, obsesses over delivering measurable results and has a passion for food, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
You will...
Continuously recommend viable solutions to reduce production costs as well as improve production processes and product quality.
Transform weekly forecast into weekly and daily production plan that is flexible and ensures on-time delivery;
Develop general reporting standards;
Act as a sparring partner in improvement projects in all related topics around planning
Ensure budget adherence by continuously improving our production plan and reducing costs
Actively participate in production management meetings, daily meetings and follow-ups;
Develop both the information and material flow to best deliver products to meet the company's goals;
You have...
3+ years of experience in manufacturing industry
A degree in Supply Chain, Business/Management, Engineering or related fields; Lean Six Sigma (or equivalent) certification is a plus
Strong Execution skills
Strong quantitative and analytical experience, including expertise with WMS and/or ERP systems, Excel/GSheets
Analytical and problem-solving expertese & use data to drive decisions
A proactive, ambitious, and assertive mindset: you take ownership of your work and think beyond the scope of a given assignment
An entrepreneurial attitude with a proven track record of 'getting things done'
A desire to work in a fast-paced environment with constant change and limited direction
Exceptional problem solving abilities and make quick decisions on the go
We offer...
The chance to have a serious impact on one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe in an exciting growth phase
Direct, high impact on our facility and operations setup from day one
A vibrant, international environment with mission-driven colleagues
A guaranteed steep learning curve & boost for your career
Competitive compensation and plenty of room for personal growth
Significant discount on your weekly HelloFresh boxes
Are you up for a challenge?
Apply with your CV (In English please)
If we see a match, you'll have a call with one of our recruiters to share more about what you can bring to the team
Are both sides still positive? Then we proceed to the assessment stage to assess key skills required for the job
We will be conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and will close down the position once the successful candidate has been found.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Billeholmsvägen 4
267 40 BJUV
