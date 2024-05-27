Production Manager till SweGaN
2024-05-27
SweGaN develops and delivers unique material solutions based on the company's groundbreaking GaN epitaxial technology.
Our customers are manufacturers of RF components and equipment for the space industry, communication/radio base stations, and the defense industry. Our materials are particularly suitable for high voltage applications in the electric vehicle and solar cell industries, as well as similar fields. Our vision is to create a positive impact on the environment and reduce energy consumption through our energy-efficient GaN materials. Our goal is to become a world leader in the manufacturing of next-generation semiconductors!
SweGaN currently has 21 employees and is in a strong growth phase. Our headquarters and production facility are located in Linköping, where we work closely with both Linköping University and Chalmers University in Gothenburg. We foresee continued strong growth and are looking for someone who wants to lead and develop our production!
As the Production Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring our production runs optimally both in the short and long term. You will oversee our production, including creating budgets for your area of responsibility and take initiatives to improve production efficiency. You will lead an organization with about ten employees in production and service. Over the next few years, the department is expected to grow significantly as we continue our growth and gradually implement several planned major investments to expand our production capacity. You will lead and drive our investment and development projects, and have extensive contacts with our suppliers and customers. You will be part of the COO's management team and report to him.
We are looking for someone with extensive experience from previous assignments as a production manager, and deep knowledge in production. You have worked in manufacturing companies focusing on processes, such as medtech, pharmaceuticals, or food production, or other series production with a high degree of automation and stringent production planning requirements. If you also have experience with cleanrooms, this is highly meritorious. You need to have experience in productivity development and are well-versed in LEAN and 5S, with a personal interest in technical solutions and production technology. The position requires a good ability to communicate in both Swedish and English, in speech and writing.
As a person you are motivated by developing and streamlining production organizations and have a natural ability to lead and set an example. To ensure quality and efficiency in production, it is important that you have a hands-on leadership style. You work goal-oriented with a clear follow-up structure, and you thrive in growing companies where the ability to influence is significant. As the Production Manager, you are active in many processes within the company and have numerous points of contact both internally and externally, making good communication skills crucial for both internal and external interactions. SweGaN is a truly multicultural company, and you must be comfortable working in English on a daily basis.
To be eligible for the position, you must be a Swedish citizen.
For more information, please contact recruitment consultant Jan Schröder at AS&B Executive, at 070-6181161 or jan.schroder@asb-executive.se
We look forward to receiving your application by June 9.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09
