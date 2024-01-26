Production Manager
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Production Manager to join our passionate team in Skellefteå to produce Cathode Active Material.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories and contribute to the transformation to a carbon free society.
The purpose will be to plan, direct, and monitor all production activities within Upstream to maximize the use of the organization's resources and meet established production specifications and schedules; safety, quality, volume, cost, and yield targets.
As leader of the unit you will have the opportunity to build a competent and dependable team from scratch, capable to scale Northvolt's operations in Sweden and beyond. You will be in charge of setting up and executing the long term Upstream production reporting to Production Manager Upstream at Northvolt Ett.
In general you have a long experience in the field managing large, innovative and challenging projects related to production and manufacturing.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Develop and implement manufacturing routines and procedures and allocate labor and capital resources to maximize productivity.
- Analyze production and malfunction records to identify problems and recommend solutions (for example changes to procedures, workflow, or equipment) that will improve performance.
- Liaise with functional or operational area managers (for example in planning, logistics, maintenance, technology, quality) and together understand current and future needs and develop plans, cost estimates, and schedules for integrating these needs into existing manufacturing activities.
- Together with maintenance plan, prioritize, and manage production line maintenance or downtimes to minimize disruptions to manufacturing schedules.
- Lead, direct, evaluate, and develop a team of supervisors who are responsible for various production activities such as, machine operation, processing, treating, assembly or packaging.
- Has full managerial responsibility for multiple teams/departments.
- Accountable for developing new methods, tools and processes. Responsible for sharing best practices.
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Production Area Manager for Upstream is a vital member of the Northvolt Ett team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Education/Experience
- Bachelor of science in chemical/mechanical/industrial engineering and/or 3+ years experience in chemical/mechanical/industrial field.
- Proven Leadership in large Manufacturing Organizations (50+ people)
- Experience in the modern Operations Management principles: Lean, Kaizen, Six Sigma
- Documented leadership training
Specific Skills/Abilities
- Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
- Highly organized and result-driven
-
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
-
Has a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
-
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
-
Passionate & purpose driven
Personal success factors
- Close to employees, follow up, encourage, exceptional in feed forward and feedback
- Very good in empowering people to make people act
- Role modelling, being the safe and healthy role model
- Create team spirit and sense of belonging and relatedness in the team
- The ability to communicate guidelines to a multidisciplinary, as well as multinational, workforce is essential.
- Ability to interact effectively with all levels of employees and management.
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Ersättning
